Tiranga Yatra organized at Ziro

ZIRO, 14 Aug: The Indira Gandhi Technological and Medical Sciences University (IGTAMSU), Ziro in collaboration with Lower Subansiri district administration organized a ‘Tiranga Yatra’ here on Wednesday.

The patriotic event was organized to instill a sense of national pride and unity among the citizens of the district. The event not only highlighted the spirit of patriotism but also showcased the coordinated efforts of the university, district administration and local law enforcement agencies.

The Tiranga Yatra was flagged-off at the district secretariat by local MLA Hage Appa in the presence of DC Vivek HP, IGTAMSU vice-chancellor Dr. Sidharth Shankar and registrar Prasant Roy.

The event saw active participation of nearly 300 students from IGTAMSU accompanied by their faculty members. Several officers from the district administration also participated in the Yatra, further demonstrating the unity between the government and educational institutions in fostering national pride.

The Tiranga Yatra followed a pre-determined route that covered key areas of Ziro, ensuring maximum visibility and engagement with the local community. The rally was characterized by a vibrant display of patriotism with participants waving the national flag and chanting slogans in honor of the nation. (DIPRO)