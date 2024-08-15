Har Ghar Tiranga campaign launched at APLA, Tawang

ITANAGAR, 14 Aug: The Har Ghar Tiranga campaign was launched at the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Secretariat here on Wednesday.

The event, led by APLA secretary Tadar Meena, was participated by students from Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya and assembly officials.

As part of the campaign, students toured the assembly complex, where they explored the main assembly hall, the library, the museum and interacted with the officials.

In Tawang, “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign was launched on Tuesday. Led by MLA Namgey Tsering, the campaign commenced at Dorjee Khandu Government College and concluded at the Tawang War Memorial.

Earlier in the morning, another Tiranga procession began from Old Market and culminated at the Tawang War Memorial. Participants, including students and the general public, carried a 100-meter-long tricolor along with national flags, chanting patriotic slogans such as “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” during the procession. A Tiranga concert was also organized at the Tawang War Memorial, featuring patriotic dances, songs and speeches by students from various schools.

Earlier, MLA Namgey Tsering, deputy commissioner Kanki Darang, and Commander of the Tawang Brigade, Brigadier V.S. Rajput, laid wreaths at the memorial, paying tribute to the soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice for the nation. The ceremony was followed by a tree plantation drive within the war memorial premises.

In his address, Tsering expressed deep gratitude to the freedom fighters who gave their lives to liberate India from foreign rule. He also remembered Major Bob Khating for his contributions to Tawang and paid homage to the war heroes of the 1962 Indo-Sino War.

Brigadier V.S. Rajput expressed his appreciation for the community’s participation in the grand Tiranga yatra.

In Pasighat, East MLA Tapi Darrang on Wednesday flagged off an eco-friendly cyclothon from DC office as part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga campaign’ in East Siang district.

The cyclists, while displaying tri-colour, traversed through Siang Guest House- DC Bungalow road via BPGH Chariali- Raneghat – Mirmir Chariali before culminating back at DC office.

The MLA lauded the eco-friendly initiative to honour and spread awareness on the national Tri-colour among the people of the district.

East Siang DC Tayi Taggu, SP Dr. Sachin Kumar Singhal, ADC Tatling Pertin, students, among others were present in the event, which was organized by the East Siang district administration in collaboration with Pasighat Smart City and Pasighat Cycling Club.

In Hawai, hundreds took part in a bike Tiranga rally and a foot march organized at Hawai and Walong respectively, by the Anjaw district administration and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad under ‘Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan’ on Wednesday.

Minister for WCD, CA, science & technology, Dasanglu Pul, who flagged off the events, requested all the villagers residing in the border areas to take more participation in such Tiranga rallies under ‘Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan’ in the days to come. (DIPROs)