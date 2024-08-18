ICDS DD visits SEED children’s home

PASIGHAT, 17 Aug: ICDS Deputy Director M Gao visited the SEED Children’s Home here in East Siang district on Saturday as part of a 100-day special awareness campaign on women-centric schemes.

During the visit, Gao highlighted the goals set by the Sankalp Hub for Empowerment of Women under Mission Shakti of the women & child development ministry.

Importance of planting trees to protect the environment, and issues related to health, education, livelihood and social security of women were also discussed in detail.

District Hub for Empowerment of Women coordinator Mary Tatak and team were also present.

Later, plantation drives were carried out in and around the children’s home, and in the Humane Academy campus in Pasighat.