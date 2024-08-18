MLA reviews projects’ status

DAPORIJO, 17 Aug: Local MLA Taniya Soki on Saturday reviewed the status and outcomes of the projects and schemes sanctioned during 2023.

During a meeting with Deputy Commissioner Tasso Gambo, SP Thutan Jamba, HoDs, and representatives of the implementing agencies here, old and new projects were discussed in detail.

Soki urged all implementing agencies to “come up with proper PowerPoint presentations for more clarity and accountability,” and emphasised on “output-oriented and visionary schemes and projects in proposing.”

The DC directed the HoDs and the works departments to be proactive in their duty to “achieve and maintain quality works.”

The SP informed that, after the construction of the CC pavement colony roads in the township, traffic movement and drainage flow have been mitigated to some extent.

The ZPMs of Daporijo assembly constituency also attended the meeting. (DIPRO)