Candlelight vigil held, demanding justice for deceased

[ Karda Natam ]

DUMPORIJO, 18 Aug: Several organisations, spearheaded by the Topo Welfare Society (TWS), on Sunday evening held a candlelight vigil, demanding justice for late Bindam Pakmen.

Pakmen was found dead in mysterious circumstance near the ADC government quarters

here in Upper Subansiri district at around 3:30 am on 2 August.

The Upper Subansiri district police arrested one Jeken Uli in connection with Pakmen’s death on 8 August, following a complaint from the family members of the deceased, SP Thutan Jampa said.

“No stone will be left unturned to deliver justice to the victim,” he added.

Further investigation is underway.

