Heritage centre reduced to ashes

[ Bengia Ajum ]

PASIGHAT, 18 Aug: In an unfortunate incident, the Gumin Kumdang Heritage Centre here in East Siang district was reduced to ashes in the wee hours of 17 August in a fire accident.

The centre was to be inaugurated soon to showcase local antiques, celebrate the beauty of the pristine Siang river, and preserve the rich cultural heritage through traditional attire, local cuisine, and weekend folk music.

The centre’s chairman Delong Padung expressed deep sadness over the incident.

“This place was not just a heritage centre. Every corner was designed with love and a deep respect for our roots, a beacon for ‘Vocal for Local’ that I had hoped would inspire many,” he said.

Padung has filed and FIR at the police station here.

“The centre, including newly installed electrical wiring, was entirely new and in good working condition. I am currently unaware of the exact cause or the circumstances surrounding this incident, but the extent of the damage indicates a serious issue that requires urgent investigation,” he added.

In his FIR, Padung sought registration of the case and conducting a thorough investigation into the cause of the fire.

“The safety concerns and the significant loss incurred due to this unforeseen disaster need immediate attention,” he said.