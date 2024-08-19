Fishes dying in Poma river

[ Bengia Ajum ]

POMA, 18 Aug: A large number of unnatural deaths of fishes in the Poma river here in Papum Pare district has alarmed the villagers.

The residents have reported seeing dead fishes, with ulcer-like red wounds on their bodies, being washed away in the river water over the last month.

While the exact cause of the deaths is not known, bacterial infection is suspected to be the cause.

“Looks like the fishes are dying due to bacterial infection. However, we need to hear from the experts of the fisheries department before coming to any conclusion,” said Dr Sorang Tadap, a wildlife veterinarian.

Meanwhile, the villagers are worried about the development. “Now we fear eating the fishes from the Poma river. We hope the authorities will immediately intervene,” said a villager.