Restoration of Kurung bridge nears completion

[ Bengia Ajum ]

KOLORIANG, 18 Aug: The restoration of Kurung bridge here in Kurung Kumey district is expected to be completed by next week.

The Bailey bridge over the Kurung river had been washed away in the wee hours of 1 July due to incessant heavy rainfall. The bridge was important as it linked district headquarters Koloriang with Sangram, and with adjoining districts.

The launch of the Bailey bridge started last week. “As per NHIDCL officials, the bridge will be completed in one week. If everything goes as planned, vehicles will start moving on the bridge from next Monday onwards,” said Kurung Kumey SP Bomken Basar to this daily.

He informed that the Koloriang-Sarli road had been cleared by the BRO and vehicles had started plyingon it, but it has been disrupted again due to heavy rainfall.

“Last Sunday, due to heavy rain at Leel, a newly constructed bridge was again washed away. However,the BRO authorities have assured that the Koloriang-Sarli road will be restored within the next four days,” the SP added.