The Takam Mising Porin Kebang (All Mising Students’ Union), the Mising Mimag Kebang and the Takam Mising Mime K├ębang on Monday jointly held a press conference at the North Lakhimpur Press Club in Assam, demanding immediate justice for Dr Moumita Debnath, a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata, who was brutally raped and murdered.