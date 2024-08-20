SHGs procure vehicles under AGEY

PASIGHAT, 19 Aug: Three self-help groups (SHGs) – Mibosuna, Mirku Gumin Ane, and Soryit Pekung – from the ArSRLM’s Pasighat block mission management unit have procured three vehicles under the Arunachal Grameen Express Yojana (AGEY).

Each SHG had been awarded Rs 4.5 lakhs by the ArSRLM and Rs 2 lakhs by the state government as interest-free loan to enable them to thrive in the transportation business.

MLA Tapi Darang, who along with DC Tayi Taggu flagged off the vehicles on the occasion of the Independence Day from the outdoor stadium here in East Siang district, emphasised on the transformative potential of the initiative.

“This is not merely about providing vehicles. It’s about creating entrepreneurial opportunities for women and uplifting their socioeconomic status,” Darang said, adding that “the support aims to not only address the transportation needs of rural communities but also to empower women by offering them a sustainable source of income through vehicle operations.”

The current AGEY support in the Pasighat block mission includes four goods carriers (Bolero pickups) and one passenger carrier vehicle (Eco van). These additions are expected to significantly improve local mobility, facilitating easier access for residents to essential services and economic opportunities.

The AGEY is a rural transportation initiative launched by the Government of Arunachal Pradesh under the broader framework of the National Rural Livelihoods Mission.

The primary objective of this scheme is to enhance mobility and improve access to essential services in remote and rural areas of the state. The initiative aims to contribute to the socioeconomic development of rural communities, facilitating better access to markets, healthcare, education, and other critical services. (DIPRO)