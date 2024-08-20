VKV alumni recall Capt Venkatraman’s contributions

NIRJULI, 19 Aug: The VKV Alumni Association (VKVAA) organised a ‘remembrance programme’ at VKV Nirjuli on Sunday, celebrating the life and times of late Indian Army captain KK Venkatraman, who was a former secretary of the VKVs in Arunachal.

Venkatraman, who worked with the VKVs from 1983 to 1993, guided and provided coaching to many senior VKVians for various entrance examinations. After he moved back to south India, he became a guardian to all the Arunachali students pursuing their education in southern India.

He passed away on 27 May, 2024. He was 76, and was living a frugal but active life all alone.

Senior members of the VKVAA, including Home Principal Secretary Kaling Tayeng, advocate Pritam Taffo, Heema Hospital medical superintendent Dr Kesang Wangdi, social activist Maling Gombu,VKVAA chairman Dr Mingam Pertin, social activist Basang Waghe, IAS officer Mitali Namchoom, Dr Manumati Munglang, and engineer Leelalu Chai recalled Venkatraman’s discipline, work ethics, and eye for detail.

His younger brother Ramasubramanian and his cousin Ramnarayan expressed profound joy over being able to come to Arunachal to attend the remembrance programme, and spoke about how deeply they were touched to see such abundant affection for ‘Captji’ (as Venkatraman was fondly called) by his students in Arunachal.

Late Venkatraman’s lifelong friend Shekhar Sheshadri shared anecdotes on the former’s principled life.

All three appealed to the alumni to “create a living annual event to uphold the principles of late Captainji,” and offered to contribute to the cause.

Former VKV teacher Dr GA Chandrashekhara, IIT Gandhinagar (Gujarat) Associate Professor Dr Ambika Aiyadurai, social activist Kotige Mena, and Lohit Youth Library Network (LYLN) coordinator Sathyanarayanan Mundayoor also spoke.

As part of the programme, the LYLN screened a video on Venkatraman’s life and his contributions to Arunachali youths and their educational advancement, and girl students of VKV Nirjuli presented a spectacular band display. (DIPRO)