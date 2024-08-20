RGU retains badminton running trophy permanently

NIRJULI, 19 Aug: Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU)retained the running trophy for the RGU vs NERIST Badminton Competition permanently after winning the tournament thrice consecutively this year.

The tournament this year was held at the NERIST as part of the 78th Independence Day celebration.

A total of 11 matches were played, out of which seven were won by RGU (7-4). Both the teams comprised faculty members, academic administrators, including the two registrars, non-teaching staffs, research scholars, and students.

The awards for the best veteran players went to the NERIST’s Prof AK Gupta and Nangram Toglik of RGU, while Pitam Jomoh of RGU was declared the best smasher.

The best men’s doubles team award went to the NERIST’s pair of PD Singh and Y Chikro.

The trophies and citations were given away to all the players, match officials and volunteers by the NERIST director and the registrars of RGU and the NERIST.

The running trophy badminton competition had been introduced in 2022 by the RGU administration to mark the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebration.

It had been decided by the two institutes that whoever won the tournament consecutively for three times would retain the running trophy.