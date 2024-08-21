Former Miss Arunachal accuses Miss Arunachal organisers of denying her incentive, to take legal action

ITANAGAR, 20 Aug: Former Miss Arunachal 2021 Tengam Celine Koyu has issued a legal notice against the Miss Arunachal organization for not disbursing the incentive amount she was supposed to receive after participating in Femina Miss India 2022. She said all the arrangements for the contest were done solely by her, based on the organization’s assurance that the costs would later be reimbursed by the department of youth affairs. The Miss Arunachal organization also stated that 30 percent of the funds would go towards the organization.

While addressing a press conference at the Arunachal Press Club (APC) on Tuesday, Koyu said, “I never thought I would have to go against the Miss Arunachal organization, but I have to do it now as it concerns my honor and pride. They (Miss Arunachal org) are not taking accountability for their actions and are trying to create discord between the reigning Miss Arunachal, Tadu Lunia, and her supporters.” She clarified, “I never said that the school renovation project was initiated by Tadu Lunia and the Miss Arunachal organization. What I wanted to say is that the project was initiated by me among all the Miss Arunachals, and I would be very happy if any of the winners or the general public continue this cause. I want to clear up any confusion.”

The reigning Miss Arunachal, Tadu Lunia, has been selected to contest in the Miss India pageant. Koyu mentioned that even if she clears the air after the event, people will question why she did not address the issue earlier. She added, “The only person I am apologetic to is Miss Tadu Lunia; she is the collateral damage.”

Koyu also alleged that many promotional activities she participated in during her time as Miss Arunachal 2021 were done without payment, but she did not pursue the issue, thinking it was her responsibility. She continued that and on 4 October 2023, a sanction order of Rupees ten lakh was released. On the same day, she called the managing director of the Miss Arunachal Organization, Tai Roket, who said the funds would be transferred by Monday due to the weekend.

However, when asked on Monday, it was learned that both the MD and the chairperson of the organization, Kipa Niba had used the money, and it would be transferred to Koyu’s account by February or March. Later, it was also postponed due to elections, Koyu informed during the press conference.

“On 18 July 2024, I met the director of youth affairs to discuss the matter of the sanctioned order. After that, I received numerous calls from both the MD and the chairman of the organization,” she alleged. “The school renovation project is very close to my heart. I planned to use my incentive amount for the school, as the third school still needs to construct a library. I felt intimidated when five members of the Miss Arunachal Organization came to my residence without prior notice. I was scared because no one was home, and there were no witnesses on my end,” she said.

“It is no longer a matter of money; I am only pursuing this to safeguard myself. I am standing up for myself,” she added.

When contacted, the MD of the Miss Arunachal Organization Tai Roket said, “We (the organization) have never discredited Tengam regarding the school renovation project.”