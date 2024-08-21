World Photography Day celebrated

RAGA, 20 Aug: Members of the Arunachal Photography Club (APC) celebrated the World Photography Day here in Kamle district from 17-19 August, in collaboration with the district administration and the tourism department.

DC Shashank M. Tripathi and Dr. Kapu Sopin attended the inaugural session, while the DPO attended the valedictory session, the APC informed in a release.

“The celebration included a photography exhibition along with a workshop on basic photography and its avenues in tourism,” it said.

APC president Bengia Mrinal emphasized on “food, culinary and culture tourism based on the districts’ uniqueness, and creating an environment for sustainable tourism to pull in tourists,” the release added.