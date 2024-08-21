ABK organizes its Annual Excellence Award-2024 function

[ Mingkeng Osik ]

PASIGHAT, 20 Aug: The academic board of Adi Ba:né Kébang (ABK) organized its Annual Excellence Award -2024 function to honor the achievers in different fields, including toppers of board examinations at the College of Horticulture and Forestry auditorium here in East Siang district on Tuesday.

Padma Shri Yanung Jamoh Lego and Sangeet Natak Akademi awardee Olen Megu Damin were among the 61-plus achievers in different fields, who were honored on the occasion.

Attending the function, education minister P.D Sona motivated the students to work hard for a bright future. He also highlighted the government’s plans to reform the education system in the state.

He said that “education is the only medium through which we can bring changes.”

ABK president Tadum Libang advised the students to focus on their studies and maintain discipline at the same time. He also emphasized on the need of maintaining peace and communal harmony.

Mishmi Welfare Society president Matheim Linggi and ABK education secretary Enuk Libang also spoke on the occasion.

The function was also attended by MLA Tapi Darang and East Siang DC Tayi Taggu.