DoTCL felicitates Class X & XII toppers from TCL dists.

GoAP undertaking initiatives for training and equipping local youths: DyCM

ITANAGAR, 21 Aug: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein has stated that “the state government is undertaking initiatives for training and equipping the local youths from an early age onward, which will prepare them to compete in the modern era at par with peers from across the nation as well as the world.”

He said this during the department of DoTCL organized first-ever felicitation programme for the class X and XII toppers of govt schools of Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts, held at the D.K. Auditorium Hall here on Wednesday.

Citing his delight over the outstanding performance of the young achievers, the DyCM encouraged the young minds to pursue greater excellence in their future endeavors.

He emphasized on the govt’s commitment to nurture the youths by taking active measures toward enhancing and upholding excellence in academics as well as in the field of sports, art & culture, and so on.

Mein exhorted the youths to pursue their dreams with sincerity and hard work. “We want our children to grow to the fullest of their abilities and accomplish many successes in life. We aspire them to excel in all fields – whether in sports, academics, music, theatre, or any other area of interest,” he added.

The event was also attended by minister for DoTCL, environment & forest, geology, mining & minerals Wangki Lowang, advisor to minister environment & forest Wanglin Lowangdong, advisor to minister of DoTCL & transport Chakat Aboh, secretary DoTCL Ranphoa Ngowa and others.