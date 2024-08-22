Guv urges citizens to come together to prevent crime against children

ITANAGAR, 21 Aug: Governor K.T Parnaik urged the citizens of Arunachal Pradesh to come together as a state and as a community to stop crimes against children in the state.

He exhorted them to commit themselves to “creating a safe, nurturing environment for every child, so that they can thrive and contribute to the rich tapestry of the state’s future.”

“The children of Arunachal Pradesh deserve a future where they can grow up free from fear with the opportunity to realize their full potential,” Parnaik said.

The governor was addressing a state-level workshop on ‘Model guidelines with respect to support persons as per Section 39 of POCSO Act, 2012 in Arunachal Pradesh’ here on Wednesday.

The Governor, while commending Deepak Nabam Living Home, Donyi Polo Mission and Oju Mission, said that it is the collective responsibility of every citizen of the state to ensure that the children are protected from harm, and that those who seek to exploit or abuse them are brought to justice.

Expressing his pain about recent POCSO cases in Arunachal, the Governor said that it is the bounden duty of all the people of the state to prevent sexual offences being perpetrated on children in the state. He underscored that the duty implies social orientation, honest implementation of POCSO Act 2012/19 including related acts pertaining to juveniles, and focus on preventive methods, deterrent punishment to offenders and fullest cooperation from communities and citizens at large.

The Governor suggested that the stakeholders must raise awareness amongst parents, teachers and community leaders, tackle the root causes of child exploitation, ensure that every child has access to safe spaces, foster a culture of zero tolerance towards any form of violence against children and strengthen the legal framework for swift justice to deter offenders.

He also advised strengthening cyber protection for children, robust mechanisms for combating child trafficking and exploitation, ensuring accountability in child care institutions, fast-tracking child abuse cases and supporting victims and their families, while expressing his hope that the newly enacted criminal laws will enable faster prosecutions while guaranteed protection to the children and even compensate the families appropriately.

The Governor emphasized the need to bring about a social change to encourage the concept of equality of sexes and provide the children with safe space to live, play and learn.

He said that the state and the central governments are providing numerous amenities and taking welfare measures in the spirit of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas aur Sabka Prayas’ as part of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Viksit Bharat 2047.’

The Governor released the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights calendar and pamphlet that highlights the rights and responsibilities and ‘Good Touch Bad Touch,’ which will be distributed to all the educational institutes of the state.

National Commission for Protection of Child Rights member Preeti Bharadwaj Dalal, Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights chairperson Ratan Anya and its member secretary Khoda Rakhi also spoke on the occasion.

Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women chairperson Kenjum Pakam, women and child development secretary Mimum Tayeng, deputy commissioners, superintendents of police and deputy directors of school education from all districts, PRI members and Gaon Burahs participated in the workshop.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights in collaboration with Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights organized the workshop. (Raj Bhavan)