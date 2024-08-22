Parthenium awareness prog held at Kanubari

KANUBARI, 21 Aug: Longding KVK organized an awareness programme on Parthenium for the students of St Savio Sr. Secondary School here on Wednesday, as part of the 19th “Parthenium awareness week” from 16-22 August.

During the programme, KVK chief technical officer A. Kirankumar Singh spoke about Parthenium, its menace and methods of eradication. He explained in detail the origin of the weed, how it has been spread all over India and creating a havoc in the minds of the people for their health and environment. “The menace of the weed is near to nothing in Kanubari subdivision compared to Pongchau,” Singh said.

KVK scientist Dr. B. Srishailam also spoke on the occasion.

A total of 66 students and three teachers attended the programme.