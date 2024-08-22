Youth org demands strict ILP checking

[ Pisi Zauing ]

MIAO, 21 Aug: The Miao Singpho Ramma Hpung (MSRH), on behalf of the general public especially, the indigenous youth population of Miao administrative subdivision, drew the attention of the local administration towards the danger posed owing to influx of outsiders and strongly demanded prompt checking of inner line permits (ILP).

In a letter to Miao additional deputy commissioner (ADC) R.D Thungon on Tuesday, the youth organisation headed by its president Gamseng Singpho and general secretary Pisi Zausan said, “Despite stringent law, like Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulations, 1873 and Foreigners (Protected Areas) Order 1958 in place to prevent influx of people to the state of Arunachal Pradesh, many new faces with suspicious identities can be seen loitering around everywhere in Miao sub-division, especially in Miao and Kharsang areas.”

The letter said that many outsiders penetrate into Miao sub-division in the name of searching jobs, mostly in private establishments. But they finally end up living here permanently and are involved in committing crimes of varied magnitudes.

The youth leaders alleged that the population of illegal immigrants have multiplied manifold in the recent months and they could be seen moving freely in every nook and corner of Miao subdivision.

The letter further expressed apprehension that the recent political instability in Bangladesh leading to mindless violence there has witnessed huge exodus of Bangladeshis.

“We are extremely suspicious and scared over the fact that the possibility of the violence affected Bangladeshis sneaking into Arunachal Pradesh cannot be ruled out, and Miao sub-division can be a soft target to sneak into,” it said.

“We do not understand how outsiders could penetrate into Miao sub-division despite having police check posts bordering Assam at Namchick, Jairampur, Bordumsà and Dirak. If the trend of influx of outsiders continues, Miao sub-division would undoubtedly turn into another Tripura like situation in near future,” the MSRH stated, while urging the ADC to order immediate checking of ILP throughout Miao administrative subdivision and instruct all private entities to submit the list of outsiders working under their establishments.

While assuring their full support and cooperation, the youth leaders strongly demanded that the outsiders found guilty of staying in Miao sub-division without possessing an ILP be immediately apprehended and sent back to their native places.

Responding to the letter submitted by the MSRH, the ADC assured to take up the matter of checking inner line permits at the earliest but also said there is paucity of manpower in police forces. However, the ADC welcomed the support and cooperation assured by the youth organization, and expressed hope that the influx of outsiders to Miao subdivision could be put to a halt at the earliest.