APWWS proposes panel for safety, security of women

ITANAGAR, 22 Aug: A team of Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) called on Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) chairperson Kenjum Pakam on Thursday, after receiving a copy of a letter from former Miss Arunachal Tengam Celine Koyu, “appealing for support in all forms to fight against the injustice and threats she is facing.”

The team emphasized on the necessity of constituting a committee with a woman of strong integrity as a member to prevent any form of exploitation and harassment of women in the workplace and for the safety, security, and proper monitoring of all women-related state events.

“As a mother NGO, APWWS expressed deep concern about the safety and security of “our daughters and sisters in whatever fields they work.” The APWWS extends its solidarity to Tengam Celine Koyu, in her fight for justice,” it said.