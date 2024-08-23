GLOF survey team reaches Sangnga Nehgu Lake, finds evidence of recent glacial lake outburst

TAWANG, 22 Aug: The team of district disaster management authority (DDMA), Tawang, which reached the Sangnga Nehgu lake at 16000 ft near the glacier on the mount Gorichen range, found that there was an incident of glacial lake outburst from lake Sangnga Nehgu on 14 August that washed away more than five log bridges and damaged the Brokpa track at several locations.

The team was led by Tawang deputy commissioner Kanki Darang and superintendent of police D.W Thongon under the instructions from National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), GoI, regarding three sensitive glacial lakes in Tawang district.

The team comprised of Mogto EAC Honjon Perme, Jang WRD AE Kago Kani, Tawang DIPRO, trek leader and photography expert Jambey Dondu, representatives from army, NIMAS and other support staffs.

The team started moving from Jethang(13200ft) on 20 August and halted for a night at Merathang (14600ft). Next morning, the team started to climb up and reached the lake Sangnga Nehgu (16000ft), surveyed it and returned via Tso Kyei lake by evening to Jethang. The team observed that there are still chances of GLOF from the same lake since the glacier on the back side of the lake is melting at a rapid rate increasing the volume of water in the lake.

Before moving back to Jethang, the DC, while responding to the request made by Brokpas said, “3 lakhs rupees will be immediately sanctioned from untied fund for repair and maintenance of recently damaged Brokpa tracks and matter regarding washed out bridges will be taken up with higher authority.”

Regarding water supply at Jethang, the DC asked the Gram Panchayat member to follow up the matter with PHED. He further assured that necessary instructions for the same will be given to the executive engineer.

Another team led by Jang ADC Hakraso Kri comprising circle officers Khoda Oniya and Tage Mooniya, Tawang DDMO Genden Tsomu, Mago village Gram chairperson Tsetim Panden and villagers visited the Tso Kyei lake(14800ft) for survey on 20 August and returned the same day to Jethang. A team of ITBP was stationed at Jethang for emergency backup for the teams. The teams returned safely to their respective headquarters after accomplishing the mission on 22 August. (DIPRO)