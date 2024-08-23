Arunachal emerge as champions of national karate championship

NAHARLAGUN, 22 Aug: The Arunachal Karate-Do Association (AKA) karate-kas have become champions of the National Karate Championship 2024, conducted by the Karate Association of India (KAI) at Panchkula Olympic Bhawan in Haryana from 16-18 August.

The AKA team, comprising 55 karatekas (21 girls and 34 boys), led by coaches Sartam Tachu Rughu (head), Rakesh Gamnu and

Chunu Sangno (female) and manager Tachi Bagang, secured the top position by winning 43 medals (23 gold, 12 silver, and 8 bronze), followed by West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh.

Indian Weightlifting Federation vice president Abraham Kaya Techi, speaking at the felicitation event here on Thursday, congratulated the team for bringing honor to Arunachal Pradesh.

Although there are about 60 sports associations in the state, AKA, formed in 1992, serves as a role model. Its founder, Hanshi Likha Tara, is considered the ‘Godfather’ of karate in the region for building an indoor auditorium at his own expense, which has supported all sports, including weightlifting, taekwondo and wushu. Players in these disciplines have now been winning medals at state, regional, national, and global events.

“Your career is secure in his hands. Play for the sport, not for medals or jobs. If you focus on your game, state government jobs under the 10% sports quota will follow,” he said, adding that medals serve as certificates qualifying for jobs in organizations such as Indian Railways or CRPF, but without neglecting studies, a basic requirement for employment.

He urged them to prepare for the upcoming National and Olympic Games, stressing that success would come through dedicated practice. He also praised two para-karate players who won medals while in wheelchairs. “Maintain your momentum, and success will follow,” said Abraham, Arunachal Olympic Association (AOA) vice president.

Hanshi Tara, applauding the karatekas for their achievement, noted that the state had become champion for the second time, after the Delhi event, though the AKA team has consistently remained in the top five in national events. “I have paved the way for you all. Move forward like a train to reach your destination. However, if you are diverted by misconduct, such as drug and alcohol use influenced by ill-motivated people, your career will derail like a train off the tracks,” he cautioned, adding that those who deviate from his advice would fail doping tests and be disqualified before any competition. He cited the example of Choti Yorpeen, a very shy girl he trained since 1992, who has now become a Grade-A national referee, coach and judge, serving as the coach of Longding district. Her rise to a higher pedestal in life was due to her commitment and strong will power. “Follow her path to success,” he advised.

With the state government and Indian Olympic Federation recognizing karate and Uttarakhand preparing to host the national event, he advised everyone to mentally prepare for winning Olympic medals, for which thorough training would be provided.

AKA general secretary-cum-AOA treasurer Tai Hipik, in his address, mentioned that 1,000 karatekas from 25 states participated in the national championship, and the Arunachal team once again set a milestone. He encouraged them to maintain the same spirit and stay prepared for future events.