AAPSU women’s cell raises alarm on safety of women and children

ITANAGAR, 23 Aug: The All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) Women’s Cell has voiced concern over the safety of women and children in the state, citing recent incidents in Upper Subansiri and Itanagar.

Addressing reporters during a press conference at the Arunachal Press Club, AAPSU women’s cell president Ponung Darang expressed concern over the increasing cases of abuse and assault. Darang revealed that the cell has been actively liaising with the superintendents of police (SPs) in these districts to stay updated on ongoing cases.

Highlighting the Shi-Yomi case of 2023, where a hostel warden sexually assaulted and molested 15 girls and 6 boys (from classes 1 to 5), Darang emphasized that the safety of both girls and boys remains a significant and equal concern.

Further, the cell has called for the establishment of a dedicated POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses) court in the state.

Darang stated that current session courts are overwhelmed with cases, and a specialized court would facilitate quicker resolutions and effective justice. The women’s cell is advocating for the creation of more women’s police stations to adequately address and manage cases of gender-based violence.

Darang also stressed the need for functional and accessible women’s helpline desks in every district. She called for improvements in the infrastructure and effectiveness of these helplines to ensure that grievances are properly addressed.

The women’s cell of the apex student body of the state will soon submit a memorandum to home minister Mama Natung outlining these problems and their proposed solutions.