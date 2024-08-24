Food processing training for SHG women

LEMMI, 23 Aug: Fifteen days training on food processing (bakery & pickle making) for the SHG women from several primary level federation under Pakke Kessang block was organized here, aiming at supporting women-led businesses at the community level.

Speaking on the occasion, NABARD DDM Talung Taloh highlighted the positive impact of the training and capacity-building initiative on entrepreneurship.

The state coordinator IIE, Jesual Dongri spoke on additional supportive services offered by IIE, such as advance training, marketing and business management.

The programme was a collaborative efforts of NABARD and Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship in Guwahati in order to promote women entrepreneurs in micro and small enterprises.

The event was also attended by the ArSRLM block team.