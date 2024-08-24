RGGP’s week-long induction prog for diploma students concludes

ITANAGAR, 23 Aug: The week-long induction program for diploma students at Rajiv Gandhi Government Polytechnic (RGGP) College concluded successfully here on Friday leaving a lasting impression on the new batch of students. The program, held from 19 to 23 August, was meticulously designed to help students transition smoothly into their new academic environment.

The five days program familiarised the students with the rules and regulations of the college, various departments, faculty members and department heads, campus tour, and facility familiarization, an overview of curriculum and assessment structure, introduction to library, laboratory, and recreational facilities, an overview of student support services, including counseling and mentorship. They were also engaged actively in activities like yoga, drawing, painting, dancing, zumba, skit, story writing, quiz, etc. These activities provided a platform for students to showcase their talents and fostered a sense of camaraderie among peers.

Resource persons were also invited to provide valuable insights to the students. Dr. Carolina Mum Norbu, a dental surgeon, spoke about health and hygiene. “You are truly healthy only if you’re mentally, physically, and socially healthy!” she said.

A session was also held on HIV/ AIDS by Marto Ete, deputy director of Targeted Intervention (TI), Arunachal Pradesh State Aids Control Society.

On the last day of the induction program, the students were taken for an out-campus tour to the State Museum and Science Centre, Indira Gandhi Park, Itanagar.

“The induction program has been incredibly helpful in making me feel comfortable and confident about my decision to join this college,” said Taba Yapu, a first-year student.

The program concluded with a feedback session, where students shared their experiences and suggestions for future improvements.