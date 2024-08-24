KV No. 2 celebrates National Space Day

ITANAGAR, 23 Aug: Kendriya Vidyalaya No.2 here, in collaboration with the Central Water Commission, celebrated the National Space Day with a series of activities including poster-making and quiz competitions on space exploration and space science among the students and seminar on National Space Day.

During the seminar on National Space Day, the students were enriched with knowledge of space exploration and its significance.

School principal Vinay Kumar said the activities conducted on the occasion of National Space Day aimed to inspire students and foster a deeper interest in space science.