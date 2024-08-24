Health and Wellness Center, Sopo gets ambulance and parking shed

YUPIA, 23 Aug: Doimukh MLA Nabam Vivek inaugurated a new parking shed and handed over an ambulance to Health and Wellness Center, Sopo under Rose Panchayat Segment on Friday.

The ambulance was donated by NEEPCO, Pare Hydro Project under its CSR initiative.

“Access to timely medical care can make all the difference in saving lives. This ambulance will enhance the capacity of the Health and Wellness Center to respond swiftly to emergencies, thereby improving health outcomes for our community,” the MLA said while flagging off the ambulance.

The vehicle was ceremoniously handed over by Sania Ngurang, HoP, NEEPCO, Pare Hydro Project in the presence of Papum Pare DMO Dr. Rina Ronya, PRI members, doctors and public leaders of the area. (DIPRO)