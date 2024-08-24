Awareness prog on ‘meat hygiene and zoonotic disease control’

BALIJAN, 23 Aug: The ADC’s office here in Papum Pare district organized an awareness programme on ‘meat hygiene and zoonotic disease control’ for the meat vendors/butchers here on Friday.

Senior veterinary officer Dr. Marli Ette attended the programme as resource person and gave awareness on meat hygiene and zoonotic disease control to the meat vendors/butchers and others present in the programme.

He also highlighted the SOPs for setting up meat soaps and butcher houses under FSSAI (Food Safety and Standard Authority of India), an autonomous statutory body that maintains food safety and standards in India.

Balijan ADC Takar Rava, who chaired the programme, appealed to the meat sellers/butchers to strictly follow the SOPs and maintain cleanliness.

Balijan ZPM Tem Rika also spoke on the importance of maintaining cleanliness in meat/butchers shops.

The awareness programme, which was organized under the aegis of DVO, AHV and DD,Yupia, was attended by meat vendors/butchers, bazaar committee members, PRI leaders, GBs and NGOs under Balijan administration circle.