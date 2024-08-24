KVK organizes School Soil Health prog

KOLORIANG, 23 Aug: Over a 100 students of Eklavya Model Residential School along with teaching and non-teaching staff took part in a School Soil Health programme recently.

Organized by KVK, Kurung Kumey and district agriculture office, Koloriang in collaboration with EMRS School Nyapin, the event featured insightful sessions led by experts in the field.

Soil specialist Dorjee Tsering Bapu delivered a lecture on soil health, emphasizing the importance of soil testing and proper soil sample collection techniques. His expertise provided attendees with a thorough understanding of how soil conditions impact agricultural productivity and environmental sustainability. ADO Buru Yalung conducted a practical session on the use of a soil app designed for efficient soil sample collection and analysis.

Additionally, an engaging interactive session was conducted by the senior scientist and head of KVK Kurung Kumey, Dr. Nagung Camder Tok, which offered students a unique opportunity to learn about the role of KVK in agricultural development and gain a broader understanding.