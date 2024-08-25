KHONSA, 24 Aug: The mobile medical unit (MMU) of the District Health Society, Tirap conducted a health camp and awareness programme on Mission Parivar Vikas at Huakan village, around 18 km from here on Saturday.

Over 260 people benefitted from the camp, which was conducted by a team of doctors under the supervision of the district medical officer.

Medicines were also provided to the needy patients free of cost.

The camp was also attended by the village chief, GBs and PRIs of Huakan village. (DIPRO)