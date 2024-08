Correspondent

PASIGHAT, 24 Aug: The faculty members and students of Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNC) here in East Siang district deeply mourned the demise of Assistant Professor Tabiram Yirang.

Yirang died in a tragic car accident on 22 August.

In a condolence meeting on Friday, they observed a minute’s silence as a mark of respect to the departed soul and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.

They also conveyed heartfelt condolence to the bereaved family.