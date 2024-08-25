Ensure integrated approach for maximum project utilization: Div. commissioner

LONGDING, 24 Aug: East Arunachal divisional commissioner Vivek Pandey emphasized on integrated approach and asked HoDs of Longding district to take up projects in composite manner to make maximum utilization of infrastructures and assets building projects being implemented.

The divisional commissioner said this during a meeting held here on Saturday to review the progress of various government projects. The importance of education, town planning, sanitation and revenue generation was also discussed in the meeting.

While asking the HoDs present to be well versed in their subject matters, Pandey advised the Longding deputy commissioner Bekir Nyorak to strictly deal with erring officers who do not stay at their place of posting or leave the place without prior approval of the competent authority.

The divisional commissioner, accompanied by ULB director Hano Taka, also inspected the functional Material Recovery Facility and assured to provide the machinery required for making it more efficient.

The review meeting was attended by Kanubari ADC, Longding ADC and HoDs of various line departments. (DIPRO)