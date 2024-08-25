Minister Gabriel D. Wangsu launches AGRIBOT drone in Shergaon

SHERGAON, 24 Aug: Ushering a new era of technology in horticulture sector, agri and allied minister Gabriel D. Wangsu launched drone application in horticulture by introducing AGRIBOT drones at the state horticulture farm (SHF) here on Friday.

MLA Tseten Chombay Kee, horticulture secretary Koj Rinya and officers from district administration and agri & allied departments were present on the occasion.

AGRIBOT is a game-changer in agricultural drones,

with a flying range of up to 1.5 km. It is engineered for high performance with a spraying capacity of up to 6 acres per hour and 25 acres per day. Its robust spray system, featuring a 10-liter tank and high-pressure nozzles, guarantees efficient and precise application. The AGRIBOT is a comprehensive solution designed to elevate agricultural efficiency, said a release.

The minister also inaugurated an apple picking bonanza event along with release of calendar of activities for farm tourism.

While expressing his concern over today’s generation of youths not getting involved in agri and allied sector, the minister urged everyone present in the event to sustain and carry on the programmes launched by government to its full potential and become entrepreneurs in their own respective fields. He also advised the farming community to preserve the local species and germplasm along with adoption of organic farming for a better and brighter future.

The minister also felicitated some dedicated farm staff of SHF and SHGs of Shergaon region with commendation certificates and cash incentives.

Earlier, an interaction programme with farmers, SHGs, PRI members, tour operators and homestay owners of Shergaon area was conducted to get a first-hand information and inputs from all the stakeholders “so as design a roadmap for tapping the full potential of the region and bringing Shergaon under the global tourism map for horti-tourism.”

Later, the team of officials also visited government horticulture farm and farmer training centre at Salari.