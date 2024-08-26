Siang Trust organizes free health camp at Seram vill

PASIGHAT, Aug 26: A total of 90 people availed the benefit of a free medical camp organized by Siang Trust at Seram village under Mebo subdivision in East Siang district on Sunday.

The services provided included vision, dental, blood pressure and blood sugar check-ups. Medicines were also provided to the needy patients free of cost.

The camp was conducted by ophthalmologist Dr. Beauty Borang Perme, general physician Dr. Saibal Bhattacharjee and orthodontist Dr. Dominic Pao.

The GBs, village secretary and elders of Seram village also assisted in the conduct of the camp.

Siang Trust vice president Group Captain Mohonto Panging Pao also participated in the health camp.

The camp was inaugurated by district medical officer Dr. Komling Perme. (DIPRO)