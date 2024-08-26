Crimes against women unpardonable sin, guilty should not be spared: PM Modi

JALGAON, 25 Aug: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday termed crimes against women an unpardonable sin, adding the guilty should not be spared.

Modi’s strong remarks follow protests against the brutal rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Hospital and the sexual abuse of two four-year-old school girls in Badlapur near Mumbai.

Speaking at the ‘Lakhpati Didi Sammelan’ in north Maharashtra’s Jalgaon, Modi said the safety of women should be a priority.

“The safety of mothers, sisters, and daughters is the country’s priority. I have repeatedly raised this issue from the Red Fort. Be it any state of the country, I understand the pain and anger of my sisters and daughters,” he said.

Modi said that he would tell every political party and state government that crime against women is an unpardonable sin. Whoever is guilty should not be spared, he added.

“Those helping the perpetrators of crimes against women should not be spared. Be it a hospital, school, government or police station, at whatever level negligence occurs, everyone should be held accountable.

“The message should go from top to bottom. This sin is unpardonable. Governments will come and go, but protecting life and women’s dignity is a big responsibility of all of us, both as a society and as a government,” Modi said.