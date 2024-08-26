ATSU felicitates meritorious students

[Karda Natam]

ITANAGAR, 25 Aug: Twenty-eight meritorious students belonging to the Tagin community, who excelled in classes 10 and 12 examinations during the last academic year, were felicitated by All Tagin Students Union (ATSU) in a function here on Sunday.

The students include 14 class X and an equal number of class 12 students.

Speaking on the occasion, Papum Pare SP Taru Gusar advised the students to work hard to achieve their desired goals in life.

Dr. Bagang Taha Piya advised the students to not only choose medical or engineering as a career but make a career in different fields and professional courses based on their skills and interests.

He also urged the student community to render their selfless service to the society after becoming a responsible citizen in the society.

Dr. Ashan Riddi, a professor at Rajiv Gandhi University also delivered a motivational speech for the students.

Parents, students and senior citizens attended the programme.