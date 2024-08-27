APWWS suggests major overhaul of Miss Arunachal event, proposes impartial inquiry

ITANAGAR, 26 Aug: The Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) gave a five- point suggestion to the department of youth affairs Arunachal Pradesh after it has emerged that organisers of the Miss Arunachal event did not pay the incentives to Miss Arunachal Tengam Celine Koyu and others.

APWWS demanded the prompt release of pending incentives to former Miss Arunachal Tengam Celine Koyu and former Femina Miss India participant Tana Punya. Additionally, the directorate should direct the organizers to settle the payment issues of Dado Pana, Makeup Artist. “The significant delay in these payments has caused considerable distress and is viewed as a form of workplace harassment,” it said.

APWWS also urged the directorate to initiate an impartial inquiry into the allegations against the event’s organizers. It is crucial to establish accountability to ensure the safety and dignity of all participants.

APWWS proposes the constitution of a dedicated monitoring committee within the youth affairs department to oversee the conduct and safety of all state-sponsored women’s events. This committee should include a strong woman of integrity. The role of this independent committee must be included in the MOU clause, ensuring that in case of any serious allegations, the matter will be addressed by this committee. Such a panel is essential to prevent exploitation and maintain high standards of professionalism.

To address delays and prevent harassment related to the release of incentives, APWWS suggests implementing Direct Benefit Transfer and establishing clear guidelines to streamline the process. This measure aims to improve transparency and accountability.

APWWS stresses the importance of adopting best practices in the planning and execution of state events to avoid mismanagement and ensure the protection of participants especially, women.

The team APWWS, which met the director of youth affairs Ramesh Linggi expressed serious concerns regarding the Miss Arunachal event, which has come under scrutiny for issues affecting the safety, dignity and fair treatment of Miss Arunachal participants and support staff. It sought detailed information about the organization and management of the event.

Citing the department, the Society informed the government of Arunachal Pradesh, under the Chief Minister’s Talent Hunt initiative, aims to provide platforms for youth to showcase their talents. In 2019, the Miss Arunachal event was officially recognized as a state calendar event, with an initial allocation of Rs. 40,00,000 (Forty Lakhs). This amount was later increased to Rs. 80,00,000 (Eighty Lakhs) to better support the event at the request of the organizers.

The director further confirmed that Rs. 10,00,000 (Ten Lakhs) was disbursed in October 2023 to the Arunachal Guild for Cultural Integration which was meant for disbursement to former Miss Arunachal Tengam Celine Koyu and others. The money was not disbursed. Koyu has come forward to say that her incentives have not been paid to her.

The APWWS team also sought clarification on the guidelines for incentive disbursement. The director clarified that no NOC (No Objection Certificate) is required for the disbursement of incentives, and these funds are not connected to the grant-in-aid for the annual Miss Arunachal event. He added that his department had received a letter from the event organizers indicating that any incentives should be released through the apex organization (Miss Arunachal Event). He further clarified that while a recommendation is needed to authenticate the claims, an NOC is not compulsory.

The APWWS raised concerns about the absence of a clause in the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to protect participants from harassment or exploitation. The director assured the team that such a clause would be included in future MOUs. The team also expressed concerns for participants who independently represent the state in reputable and recognized national events. They emphasized that making a recommendation from a particular organization compulsory for releasing incentives could lead to manipulation and harassment. Therefore, the department should establish clear guidelines.

The team also raised concerns regarding non-constitution of Internal Complaint Committees as per the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, to prevent any kind of sexual exploitation. They suggested that a lady nodal officer from the department should be appointed as the chairperson of such internal committees for such women related state events.