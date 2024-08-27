Over 50 receive free hearing aids during camp

PASIGHAT, 26 Aug: About 57 beneficiaries including 48 senior citizens and 9 Diyangjans were given hearing aids free of charge during a free hearing assessment & hearing aid distribution camp held at Bakin Pertin General Hospital here on Monday.

The camp was conducted by Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Cooperation of India (ALIMCO) in association with Pradhan Mantri Divyasa Kendra (PMDK) Naharlagun and Vivekananda Kendra Arunjyoti, Pasighat.

Vivekananda Kendra Sanchalak Rtd. Group Capt. Mohonto Panging Pao, Dr. Debashish Dey Adhikari, Vikrant Kumar, ALIMCO marketing officer S.K Hajoary, officials of ALIMCO and karyakartas of Vivekananda Kendra Arunjyoti were also present during the camp.

East Siang deputy commissioner Tayi Taggu and BPGH joint director (T&R) Dr. Talung Tali gave away the hearing aids to the beneficiaries.

The DC appreciated the Vivekananda Kendra Arunjyoti

and ALIMCO for the humane service and urged all beneficiaries to use the hearing aids as instructed and demonstrated.

Retired Gp Capt Mohonto Panging Pao informed the gathering that more such events will be organized in future. (DIPRO)