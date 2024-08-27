GSU ultimatum to govt

ITANAGAR, 26 Aug: The Galo Students’ Union (GSU) has given a month’s ultimatum to the state government, stating that if their demands are not met, they will resort to a democratic movement in the Galo belts. An ultimatum was submitted to Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday, noting that they had previously presented a series of representations on several occasions, but these have visibly failed.

The representations were submitted to former education minister Taba Tedir on December 8, 2023, requesting an immediate extension of Rajiv Gandhi University’s campus and the inclusion of a science stream at Donyi Polo Government College, Kamki, West Siang, the GSU informed during a press conference at the Press Club on Monday.

Their demands include the immediate sanctioning of a playground, the granting of drawing and disbursing officer (DDO) powers to the principal at Government Model College, Basar in Leparada district, and the immediate transfer and posting of supporting staff at the model college.

Earlier, on July 26 this year, the student body had submitted a memorandum to education minister P.D Sona, requesting the granting of DDO powers to the principal of GMCC Basar, the GSU informed.