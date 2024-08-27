Solung United wins Itanagar Solung Football Tournament- 2024

ITANAGAR, 26 Aug: Solung United Football Club won the Itanagar Solung Football Tournament- 2024, defeating Siang Warrior Football Club 3-2 in final at AAPBn ground at Chimpu here on 24 August.

The score was 2-2 at the end of the regulation time. The winning goal was scored by Katem Langkam in the extra-time.

Kalen Tamuk and Kaling Pada, both from Solung United, were declared ‘Player of the Tournament’ and ‘Best Goalkeeper’ respectively.

Tokiram Tamut from Siang Warrior was adjudged ‘Best Defender’ while Neymar Pajing from Siang United

became the highest scorer.

Food and civil supplies and legal metrology secretary Opak Gao, who along with Capital SP Rohit Rajbir Singh witnessed the final match, appealed to the players to maintain the spirit of sportsmanship and play the game in a friendly but competitive manner.

A total of 18 teams-12 in the open and six in the veterans’ categories-participated in the tournament this year, sports secretary Obuk Tali informed.