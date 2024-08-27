Two thieves arrested, stolen items recovered

YACHULI, 26 Aug: The police here in Keyi Panyor district arrested two thieves and recovered five stolen electric motors worth Rs. 5 lakh from their possession.

The arrestees have been identified as Ajibur Rehman and Taj Tar, the Keyi Panyor SP informed in a release.

The police launched the investigation after receiving a written complaint that on 10 July around 0330 hrs some unknown miscreants stole five Hotmixture Hopper Motors from M/s Meens Hotmixture Plant Yachuli.

On 23 August, the police had a major breakthrough when one of the

sources engaged provided credible information regarding concealment of stolen property in a scrap godown.

During search, the team recovered the stolen items from the godown.

The police launched further investigation after registering a case under section 303(2)/317(2)/3(5) of the BNS.