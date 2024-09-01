Centre committed to provide all help to Arunachal: Varma

TUTING, 31 Aug: MoS for Steel and Industries Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma said that the northeastern states, particularly Arunachal Pradesh,are more important from the defence point of view,and that the central government is committed to extend all kinds of assistance to the state for its economic growth.

Varma, who wrapped up his two-day visit to Tuting in Upper Siang district on Saturday by visiting vibrant village Gelling, the first Indian village along the Indo-China border, said that the purpose of his visit to Upper Siang was part of the PM’s office’directives that at least one union minister has to visit one of the Northeast states every fortnight to review the implementation of various ongoing centrally sponsored schemes.

Responding to a memorandum submitted by ZPM Pema Lapchi regarding creation of a ‘Buddha Park’ in Gelling to boost tourism activities, the minister commended the proposal and assured to provide all possible help to materialise it.

On Friday, the minister visited the ongoing construction work for the civil terminal, the Ladum suspension bridge, and the Tuting monastery.

Later in the day, the minister attended a meeting at the Tuting ADC office and reviewed all ongoing central schemes with all the head of offices.

He urged the officers to work hard for the development of the country and the state.

MLA Alo Libang briefed the minister on the ongoing developmental activities and cultural diversities in the district. He informed the union minister that the state government is focusing more on development of tourism and horticulture to make the people economically self-reliant.

District Planning Officer Talut Tatak delivered a presentation on the developmental activities implemented by various departments in 2023-’24.

Earlier, the union minister was accorded a warm reception on his arrival in Tuting and Gelling by Libang, Deputy Commissioner Hage Lailang, SP Token Saring, Tuting ADC Pandov Perme, HoOs, administrative officers, public leaders, GBs and PRI members. (DIPRO)