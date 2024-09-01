TSGAP delegation calls on Prof Samdhong Rinpoche

ITANAGAR, 31 Aug: A delegation of the Tibet Support Group of Arunachal Pradesh (TSGAP), led by its president Tarh Tarak, called on former prime minister of the Tibetan government-in-exile, Prof Samdhong Rinpoche, at the state guesthouse here on Saturday.

Prof Samdhong Rinpoche, who is on a four-day visit to Itanagar from 30 August to 2 September, will be conducting a preaching session

on the ‘lap pa sum’ (three higher trainings and ways to practice it) on 1 September at the Buddhist gonpa here from 8:30 to 10:30 am.

During interaction with the TSGAP delegation, Prof Rinpoche advocated peace and tranquillity in the society and expressed hope that the “BJP-led government under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Pema Khandu will be performing best for greater interest of the people of Arunachal Pradesh and will be extending support for the Tibetan cause.”

Prof Rinpoche also commended the TSGAP for its continued support to the Tibetan cause, and urged them for making long-term policies on the Tibet issues. He stressed on the need for generating awareness among the younger generation on Tibet and the Tibetan issues, “so that the younger generation can carry forward the Tibetan cause.”

He expressed hope that one day Tibet will be free from China.

Tarak presented a brief on the activities and future action plan of the TSGAP, which was established in 2013 under the aegis of the Core Group for Tibetan Cause India.

Tarak said that the TSGAP will support the Tibetan freedom struggle “with its best effort,” work for the basic welfare of the Tibetan community residing in Arunachal Pradesh, and organise a series of awareness programmes about Tibetans and the Tibet issues.

TSGAP vice president Hinium Tachu also stressed on freedom of Tibet from the People’s Republic of China.

Earlier, on 30 September, a team of the TSGAP,along with the Itanagar Buddhist Culture Society, Tuting Memba Welfare Society, Khamba Welfare Society, Mon Mimang Tsokpa, and other dignitaries accorded a warm welcome to Prof Rinpoche at the state guesthouse.