Drug peddlers arrested, contraband seized

BASAR, 2 Sep: The Leparada police on Sunday arrested three drug peddlers from the market area here and seized 2.455 grams of suspected heroin and 10.505 grams of cannabis (ganja) from their possession.

The arrestees have been identified as Toni Bam (30),of New Bam village, Kenngam Nyodu (25), of Nyodu village, and Joge Bam (27), of Old Bam village.

Acting on input that some individuals were in possession of contraband substances and were planning to sell them in Basar, a patrolling team was activated under the command of Basar PS OC Bisor Boje, supervised by DSP (HQ) Denim Boje.

The team intercepted the trio in the market and seized three tobacco boxes, one tiny vial containing suspected heroin weighing 2.455 grams, and 10.505 grams of cannabis from their possession.

The search was conducted in the presence of the executive magistrate and independent witnesses.

All three were arrested and sent to judicial custody.

A case [u/s 21(a)/29 of NDPS Act, 1985] has been registered, and further investigation in underway.

The DSP urged the residents of the town to come forward and share information on drug peddling with the police.

“The identity of the informers shall be kept confidential at all costs,” he assured. (DIPRO)