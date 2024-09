SEPPA, 2 Sep: The East Kameng district administration held a solemn mourning ceremony for former minister late Mediram Dodum at his residence here on Monday.

The ceremony, a tribute to Dodum’s significant contributions and legacy, was marked by a ceremonial gun salute performed by the district police.

Dignitaries, including Deputy Commissioner Sachin Rana, along with heads of office and

various departments, besides community leaders and the family of late Dodum paid their last respects. (DIPRO)