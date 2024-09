HLOF calls meeting over earth-cutting

ITANAGAR, 2 Sep: Expressing concern over rampant earth-cutting being carried out in Hollongi, the Hollongi Land Owners’ Forum (HLOF) has issued a call for a “mass general meeting” of the residents and settlers of the area, HLOF president Tai Mama informed during a press conference at the press club here on Monday.

“Rampant earth-cutting in Hollongi has resulted in issues of dumping,” Mama said. “Many downstream settlers in Hollongi area are facing calamities such as landslides

¬†and floods during the monsoon, including this year,” he added.

However, he informed that a plot of land has been identified for dumping.

“Hollongi is projected to be developed into a city, and beautification of the area is needed,” he said.

HLOF secretary Yowa Bullet said that the matter of illegal earth-cutting and its impact downstream will be discussed during the proposed meeting.

“Many things need to be discussed as there has also been a dispute over road connectivity among the landowners in and around Hollongi,” he said, adding that the meeting is scheduled to be held on 7 September.