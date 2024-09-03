HLOF calls meeting over earth-cutting

ITANAGAR, 2 Sep: Expressing concern over rampant earth-cutting being carried out in Hollongi, the Hollongi Land Owners’ Forum (HLOF) has issued a call for a “mass general meeting” of the residents and settlers of the area, HLOF president Tai Mama informed during a press conference at the press club here on Monday.

“Rampant earth-cutting in Hollongi has resulted in issues of dumping,” Mama said. “Many downstream settlers in Hollongi area are facing calamities such as landslides

and floods during the monsoon, including this year,” he added.

However, he informed that a plot of land has been identified for dumping.

“Hollongi is projected to be developed into a city, and beautification of the area is needed,” he said.

HLOF secretary Yowa Bullet said that the matter of illegal earth-cutting and its impact downstream will be discussed during the proposed meeting.

“Many things need to be discussed as there has also been a dispute over road connectivity among the landowners in and around Hollongi,” he said, adding that the meeting is scheduled to be held on 7 September.