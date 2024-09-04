Two drug peddlers arrested

KHONSA, 3 Sep: Two drug peddlers were arrested with suspected heroin from Medical Colony here in Tirap district on Monday, police said.

Based on information regarding peddling and consumption of narcotic substance in the colony, a joint team of the police and the CRPF, under the supervision of the Tirap SP, conducted a raid on the residence of the suspects, which led to the arrest of the drug peddler duo, who

have been identified as Poyum Yomgam (45) and Pomem Wotey (48), both from of Lazu village in Tirap district.

During the search, the police seized 28.9 grams of suspected heroin, in the presence of a magistrate.

A case has been registered under Section 21(b)/25/28 of the NDPS Act.

Further investigation is underway. (DIPRO)