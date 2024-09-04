Gona Niji to showcase Arunachal crafts in Istanbul

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 3 Sep: Arunachal fashion designer Gona Niji is set to showcase the rich loom and handicraft heritage of Arunachal at the 19th edition of the Celebrating Northeast India Festival in Istanbul, Türkey.

Niji’s creations, themed ‘Local Nowhere’, “an Arunachal Pradesh Innovation & Investment Park (APIIP)-incubated startup,” according to a release, will be featured on 6 September, highlighting the intricate craftsmanship and cultural traditions of the region.

The Celebrating Northeast India Festival is an annual event dedicated to highlighting the distinctive cultural, social, and economic features of the northeastern states of India. It provides a platform for cultural exchange and tourism promotion, showcasing the region’s talents and innovations on a global stage.

A native of Kamle district, Niji is a renowned fashion designer from Arunachal. She also runs a popular fashion boutique, Gona’s Brand, in Naharlagun.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein and several other political leaders of the state have extended their best wishes to Niji for the event.

“Kamle to Istanbul – our startups are truly going global! Happy and proud to share that our Arunachal Pradesh Innovation & Investment Park (APIIP)-incubated startup, Gona Niji, from Kamle district, is heading to Türkiye for the 19th Edition of the Celebrating Northeast India Festival,” CM Khandu tweeted.

“Best wishes to Gona Niji for her efforts in preserving our traditions and supporting skilled artisans. Compliments to the team APIIP for nurturing such remarkable talent” Khandu added.

“I’m showcasing backstrap loom and handicraft products to contribute to the preservation of our traditions and support sustain the livelihoods of skilled artisans inspired from the Land of the Rising Sun, Arunachal Pradesh,” Niji said on being contacted by The Arunachal Times.

“‘Local Nowhere’ is a metaphor for fashion – a land in which everything is allowed because the combinations of elements are virtually endless,” she said.