Power supply shutdown

PASIGHAT, 3 Sep: Power supply from the Aalo (W/Siang) 132/33 kV substation towards Pasighat (E/Siang), Roing (LDV), Tezu (Lohit) and Namsai will remain shut from 9 to 14 September (continuous day and night) for de-stringing and stringing of endangered towers (Loc 134/1 and 134/2) of the Aalo-Pasighat 132kV transmission line.

However, power supply from the 132 kV Chapakhowa substation through Chapakhowa-Roing-Pasighat will be available, subject to availability of One India Grid, the power department said in a release.