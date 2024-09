The anti-drugs squad of the Miao (Changlang) police, arrested a drug peddler, identified as Ongphan Singpho, of Sikao village, from the trijunction of Namphai-I area on Wednesday, and seized Mandrax weighing 12.7 grams from his possession. A couple of days earlier, the police had arrested five drug peddlers – Muttang Singpho, Dongcha Taidong, Arun Aggarwal, Matcha Ngaimong and Ongja Singpho – from Namphai-II area and seized 15 gms of heroin from their possession. – Pisi Zauing